IN LOVING MEMORY OF MARY R. ANTONELLI 07/01/2012 - 07/01/2020 8 YEARS WE THINK OF YOU EVERY DAY, AND CANNOT BELIEVE THAT SO MUCH TIME HAS PASSED SINCE YOU LEFT US. WE LOVE YOU AND MISS YOU MOM. YOUR LOVING CHILDREN AND FAMILY

