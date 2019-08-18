|
Mary Bottler
Mary Bottler, 53, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Yale New Haven/Smilow Cancer Center, New Haven with her loving family and friends by her side.
She was born in Greenwich on December 8, 1965 to Natalie Polese Bottler and the late Anthony P. Bottler. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Stamford in 1983 and graduated from Gannon University in Erie, PA in 1987. Mary was employed at Service America and Labatt's and most recently employed as the Information Technology (IT) Manager of Application Development for DMHAS – Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services for the State of Connecticut for the last 12 years.
Mary is survived by her beloved mother Natalie Polese Bottler of Stamford; her cousins Steven Samela and his wife Jeanne; William Samela and his wife Patricia; Gregory Samela and his wife Teresa and Alicia Samela; close friends and her much-loved Hercules.Generous, compassionate and fun-loving was a part of her everyday life. Always willing to listen and lend a helping hand to all around her. Above all, she was dedicated to her mother.
Mary suffered with dignity, strength, and fortitude as she battled cancer. She was a light to all around her and will be truly missed.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. St. Bridget's Church, 278 Strawberry Hill Ave., Stamford, CT 06902. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mary's memory to Justin's Wings of Hope Inc., c/o Steven J. Samela CPA, 992 High Ridge Road, Stamford, CT 06905.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 19, 2019