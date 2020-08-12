Mary A. Caldarone
Mary A. Caldarone, age 98, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020
in Schenectady, NY where she has resided since October 2015. Mary was born in Stamford, CT on November 22, 1921 to John and Antoinette Tamburri. She was a graduate of Stamford High School, class of 1939. On August 8, 1942, Mary married the love of her life, James M. Caldarone, Sr. at Sacred Heart Church in Stamford. They were happily married for 74 years until his death on June 26, 2016.
Mary was one of the first employees hired by Lord and Taylor when they opened their Stamford, CT location in 1969. She loved working in the infant's department until her retirement in 1991. After retirement Mary and Jim relocated to Lost Lake Country Club in Hobe Sound, FL. They returned to Stamford in 2002 and resided at Regency Towers on Strawberry Hill Court.
They had a wonderful and active life together enjoying traveling, golfing, dancing, exercising at the Tully Center and trips to the beach. They were active members of Saint Cecilia's Church.
She was the beloved mother of James Caldarone, Jr. of Darien, CT and Amagansett, NY, Barbara (Michael) Hamilton of Schenectady, NY, Louise (Richard) Deenihan of West Suffield, CT and Gail Miller of Charleston, SC. She was loved and cherished by her nine grandchildren: Mike (Danielle) Hamilton, Jim (Clelia) Hamilton, Bob (Jill) Hamilton, Aimee Sciglimpaglia, Marc (Carrie) Caldarone, Stefanie Deenihan, Paul (Diana) Miller, Ricky (Jamie) Deenihan and Sara (Benny) Folk. She was adored by her 19 great-grandchildren: Jimmy, Christopher, Kera, Michael, Anthony, Kathy, Ava, Jason, Eden, Nicholas, Mia, Jacob, Milan, Nathan, Dora, Alex, Miller, Kaylee and Samantha.
Mary is also survived by her sister Ann and brother-in-law Abe Saphier of Peru, Maine and her sister-in-law Patricia Caldarone of Stamford, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her husband and parents, Mary was predeceased by her sister, Lena Rutigliano, two brothers, August and Dominick Tamburri, her son-in-law, James J. Miller, and her grandson, Richard Deenihan, Jr.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Visiting hours are 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford, CT. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Putnam Cemetery, 35 Parsonage Road, Greenwich, CT. Please be mindful of social distancing and kindly wear a mask to protect yourself and others throughout the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary's memory to Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org/donate
or to Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance at www.cbta.rallybound.org
or a charity of your choice
.