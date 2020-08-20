1/
Mary Cleary
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary J. Cleary
August 3, 1932 - August 18, 2020
Mary J. (MJ) Cleary, age 88, passed away on August 18th. She was born on August 3rd 1932 at home in Sharon Pennsylvania. MJ was the daughter of the late Harold B. Hildebrand and Helen Hoon Hildebrand. She was also predeceased by her husband, Thomas (January 3rd 1978), her sister Sally Munson (1982) and her brother Charles (1990). She is survived by her sons Jeffry (daughter in law Alice) and Steven.
Before moving to Stamford, MJ lived in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Lyndhurst, Ohio, Poughkeepsie, New York and Albuquerque, New Mexico.
An avid golfer, MJ was a past president of the Sterling Farms Women's Golf Club. In 1972 she was the first champion of Sterling Farms and the first double champion of Sterling Farms and Hubbard Heights. (now E. Gaynor Brennan golf club).
A private service will take place at a later date. Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon Pennsylvania.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
203-359-9999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved