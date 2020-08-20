Mary J. ClearyAugust 3, 1932 - August 18, 2020Mary J. (MJ) Cleary, age 88, passed away on August 18th. She was born on August 3rd 1932 at home in Sharon Pennsylvania. MJ was the daughter of the late Harold B. Hildebrand and Helen Hoon Hildebrand. She was also predeceased by her husband, Thomas (January 3rd 1978), her sister Sally Munson (1982) and her brother Charles (1990). She is survived by her sons Jeffry (daughter in law Alice) and Steven.Before moving to Stamford, MJ lived in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Lyndhurst, Ohio, Poughkeepsie, New York and Albuquerque, New Mexico.An avid golfer, MJ was a past president of the Sterling Farms Women's Golf Club. In 1972 she was the first champion of Sterling Farms and the first double champion of Sterling Farms and Hubbard Heights. (now E. Gaynor Brennan golf club).A private service will take place at a later date. Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon Pennsylvania.