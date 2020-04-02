|
|
Mary A. Colabella
Mary A. Colabella, 96, died of natural causes March 26, 2020, at CMC Hospital in Manchester, NH. She was born in New Canaan, CT, April 2, 1923, to the late Dominick Bianco and Nicolina Casciare Bianco.
Mary and her husband Luke raised their two children, Donna and Daniel, in Stamford, CT, surrounded by family and friends who enjoyed listening to Luke's accordion playing and Mary's cooking. After retirement they moved to Davie, FL, where they delighted in spending time with their beloved grandchildren. Luke died in 1992 after 46 years of marriage.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers Louis and James. Surviving are her children Donna and Daniel, grandson Thomas and his family, her sister Celeste, 93, and her nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Mary will be remembered as a kind, generous, loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, co-worker, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved having you stay for cake and coffee, and loved to laugh. She will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at a later date in Broward County, FL.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 5, 2020