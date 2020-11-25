1/
Mary Corrigan
Mary C. Corrigan
Mary C. Corrigan, was born on October 28, 1929, in Stamford Connecticut to Nora (Greene) and Patrick O'Hagan. Mary was married on November 28, 1948 to John F. Corrigan for 30 years until his passing in 1978. They had four children and one grandson, Maureen Hans of Massachusetts, her son Michael Hans, Karen Corrigan of New Hampshire, and was predeceased by her son Donald Corrigan and daughter Kathy Corrigan. Mary was also predeceased by her brothers Patrick and Michael O'Hagan (Judy), sisters, Teresa (Albert) Belmont, Margaret (Patrick) Plescia and Eileen Corrigan. Mary leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and cousins most notably, Mary Savage of Stamford, Connecticut. Mary worked for over 40 years at Manero's in Greenwich Connecticut. She retired to Stuart Florida, then came back to Greenwich to care for her ill sisters. She loved, reading, playing Bingo and going to the Casino. She was a devout Catholic and resided at Parsonage Cottage, passing on November 20. She is greatly missed. Mary will have a private burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Greenwich.

Published in Stamford Advocate & Greenwich Time on Nov. 25, 2020.
