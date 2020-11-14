1/1
Mary Dorothea Vakos
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary "Dot" Vakos
Mary Dorothea "Dot" Vakos - Dot Vakos, a lifelong resident of Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 16, 1937 in New York City and graduated from Stamford High School, Class of 1955.
Dot was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She was a friend to many and dedicated her life to helping others. She was an active member of the Senior group at St. Leo Parish and of the Stamford AARP. Dot worked for the U.S. Post Office in Greenwich for 37 years.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Barbara Ann Vakos, father George P. Rupp and her mother Helen V. Rupp.
Dot is survived by her three sons, Mark Vakos and wife, Stephanie of Dallas TX, Michael Vakos and his wife, Andrea of Stamford, and Robert Vakos and his husband Ed Moran of Norwalk; her grandchildren, Caroline Divan and husband David, Mark Vakos, Jr. and his wife Lauren, Emily Rizzo and her husband Anthony, Amanda Vakos, Marianne Vakos and Michael Vakos, Jr., and by a great-grandchild, DJ Divan.
Calling hours will be held Monday, November 16th from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17th at Sacred Heart Parish, 37 Schuyler Ave., Stamford, CT, with her burial following at St. John Cemetery in Darien, CT.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Dot's memory to: Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation https://www.rizzo44.com/donate.
In compliance with state mandates and the safety of all those attending the services, it is mandatory to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
If you would like to leave a condolence message online, please visit the family guestbook to share memories with her family at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or www.facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.


Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Bosak Funeral Home
NOV
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Parish
NOV
17
Burial
St. John Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bosak Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902-6010
203-325-9300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bosak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved