Mary "Dot" Vakos
Mary Dorothea "Dot" Vakos - Dot Vakos, a lifelong resident of Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 16, 1937 in New York City and graduated from Stamford High School, Class of 1955.
Dot was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She was a friend to many and dedicated her life to helping others. She was an active member of the Senior group at St. Leo Parish and of the Stamford AARP. Dot worked for the U.S. Post Office in Greenwich for 37 years.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Barbara Ann Vakos, father George P. Rupp and her mother Helen V. Rupp.
Dot is survived by her three sons, Mark Vakos and wife, Stephanie of Dallas TX, Michael Vakos and his wife, Andrea of Stamford, and Robert Vakos and his husband Ed Moran of Norwalk; her grandchildren, Caroline Divan and husband David, Mark Vakos, Jr. and his wife Lauren, Emily Rizzo and her husband Anthony, Amanda Vakos, Marianne Vakos and Michael Vakos, Jr., and by a great-grandchild, DJ Divan.
Calling hours will be held Monday, November 16th from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17th at Sacred Heart Parish, 37 Schuyler Ave., Stamford, CT, with her burial following at St. John Cemetery in Darien, CT.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Dot's memory to: Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation https://www.rizzo44.com/donate
In compliance with state mandates and the safety of all those attending the services, it is mandatory to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
