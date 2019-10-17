Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
East Main Presbyterian Church
Grove City, PA
Mary Kay Goering, 68, of Arlington, TX, passed away September 20th after a long illness. Born on June 4, 1951 to Frank Lawrence and Edna Faye McCoy in Mercer County, PA. She enjoyed a 37-year career with GE before retiring in 2013.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Michael James Goering of New York, her parents, and her brother, James McCoy.
Mary Kay is survived by her sister, Linda, and brother-in-law Eric Jamison of Poland, OH; her sisters-in-law Kathy McCoy of Arlington, TX and Patricia Goering of Bronx, NY; niece, Suzanne McCoy and nephew Bill McCoy (Carol) of Arlington, TX and three great-nephews.
A memorial service to be held in Grove City, PA at East Main Presbyterian Church on October 26th at 2 p.m. Burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to support the or the .
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 20, 2019
