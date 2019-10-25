|
Mary A. Hull
Mary A. Hull, 98, a lifelong resident of Stamford passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Mary was born in Stamford on November 13, 1920 daughter of the late Dominick and Madeline Vigliotti Pagliaro.
Mary was a former member of the Stamford Senior Bowling League and an avid bingo player.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Herbert E. Hull, their daughter Sally Simonsen, and her grandson, Christopher, all of Stamford. She is also survived by Catherine Tavares.
Besides her parents Mary was predeceased by her siblings, Frank Pagliaro, Josephine Musarella, Cecilia DeMartino, Anthony "Clyde" Pagliaro, Nunzie Pagliaro, Michael Pagliaro and Dominick "Billy" Pagliaro.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, on the morning of Monday, October 28, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m., with a prayer service to be held at the funeral home at 1:00 a.m., followed by a procession to Queen of Peace Cemetery, Stamford, where a committal service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mary's name to the .
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 27, 2019