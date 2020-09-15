Mary K. Petrizzi
Mary K. Petrizzi, a Greenwich resident for over 70 years, passed away peacefully on September 12th, 2020, at the age of 92, surrounded by family. She was a loving, caring, and generous woman, with a great sense of humor.
She was the mother of Jeffrey M. Petrizzi (Tracey) of Lake Tahoe, NV, and Richard S. Petrizzi (Laurie) of Stamford, CT. She was predeceased by her son Thomas, who died at age 8 of Leukemia in 1970, and her husband of 62 years, Richard, in 2011. Mary was also predeceased by her parents and brother, Stephen Ksenak, as well as her nephew, David Petrizzi.
Born in what was then known as Czechoslovakia on February 9th, 1928 to Michael and Irina Ksenak, Mary and her parents immigrated to the United States in 1931 and lived in the Lower East Side of New York City. Mary attended Julia Richman High School and graduated in 1946.
She went on to interview at the Herald Tribune newspaper, and was told she got the position, but it'd be challenging to have a career and a family, and should choose one or the other. Mary declined the position, and went on to marry and have a family and never regretted her decision.
Mary met Richard Petrizzi, and they married in New York City on September 3rd, 1949. They moved to Greenwich, raised their sons, and lived there until Richard passed away. When her sons went to college, Mary went to work for Cummings & Lockwood in Stamford, CT. She worked in the Trusts and Estates Department for 35 years, and made lifelong friends at this
wonderful firm.
In addition to her sons, she is survived by her seven grandchildren, Ryan (Amanda); Moorestown, NJ; John (Jill); Murrieta CA; Vanessa (Brandon); Warrensburg, MO; Caitlin (Michael); Plymouth, MA; Tyler (Jacqueline); Stamford, CT; Jared (Hannah); Enfield, NH; and Lindsay; Stamford, CT; her loving and devoted daughter-in-law Laurie (Richard), and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her nephews and nieces, Michele Sassone; Pomona, NY; Stephen (Laura) Ksenak; Maplewood, NJ; Barbara Guasco; Greenwich, CT; Greg Numme, Greenwich, CT; and Debbie Petrizzi; Greenfield, MA; as well as her dear friends Helen Ravera, Ann Krupnik, Lucy Hynes, and many others too numerous to name.
Mary's family wants to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the caring and compassionate staff at The Mews of Greenwich, and Nathaniel Witherell (Greenwich, CT) especially the nurses and staff on the second floor.
Viewing will be held at Leo P. Gallagher Funeral Home, 31 Arch Street, Greenwich, CT from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, September 18th. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Paul's R. C. Church, 84 Sherwood Ave., Greenwich, CT (off King Street) on Saturday, September 19th at 10:30 a.m.; burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to JDRF, 200 Connecticut Ave., Suite 5H, Norwalk, CT 06854, or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, 3 International Drive Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573.