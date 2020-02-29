|
|
Mary Kyriakoudis
Mary Kyriakoudis, 86, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. Loving wife of the late Apostolos Kyriakoudis. Beloved mother of Anna and Photios Kyriakoudis. Friends may call on March 5, 2020 in the Chapel at Woodland Cemetery, 66 Woodland Place, Stamford, CT from 12:00-12:45 p.m. with prayer service to immediately follow at the cemetery. If you are inclined to send sympathy flowers, please send directly to the cemetery chapel. Arrangments are under the direction of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford (203)-359-9999. To send condolences to the family and view the full obituary, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 1, 2020