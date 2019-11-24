|
|
Mary Lee Procaccini
83, of Darien, CT passed away on Nov. 20th. She was surrounded with the love and comfort of her family at her lake house in Oxford, CT. She was born to Daniel K. Casey and Solveig Hoelstad on March, 13, 1936 in Bronx, NY.
She attended schools in both Stamford, CT and New York City.
Mary worked as a secretary at Merrill Lynch in NYC. Then after marriage she worked at Stamford Savings Bank, Caldor's and Prince Hill Pools. She then decided to stay home and raise their children and help run her husband's business Louis Procaccini, Jr. Excavating Contractor and then added an additional company A-1 Topsoil with her son Joseph.
She enjoyed the excitement of Bingo for 23+ years, she had a passion for sewing and stitchery, making flower arrangements. She loved having cookouts, pool time and hosting holiday parties. During the summers boating and fishing was always a fun time too. She will be missed bunches by her loving little Shih Tzu "Max".
Mary met Louis in the Summer of 1951. They were married on May 21,1954 in Maryland. Together they raised their 3 beloved children: Joseph, Debbie and Lisa. They just recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with their family around them.
Mary is survived by her husband Louis Procaccini, Jr. and will forever be loved by her daughter Debbie Procaccini-Glaser and her husband, Dan, of Sandy Hook. Her daughter Lisa Bawlick and her husband Daniel of Oxford and her grandchildren, whom she will truly be missed by, Niki Weeks and her husband Ryan, Amanda, Joseph and Jessica.
She was predeceased in death by her aunt Sigrid Hoelstad Swanson, her uncle Ernest (Auggie) Swanson, her father Daniel K. Casey, her son Joseph L. Procaccini and her mother Solveig Hoelstad.
A private ceremony with her family was held on Saturday, November 23rd at Lacerenza Funeral Home. These are Mary's choices for Memorial donations: Colorectal Cancer Alliance www.chris4life.com Donate for Research North Shore Animal League www.animalleague.org Donate or Adopt. To leave online condolences, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 25, 2019