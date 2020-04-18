|
Mary S. Lorenti
Mary S. Lorenti, 87 of Greenwich and formerly of Stamford passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Greenwich Woods. She was born in Stamford on May 27,1932 to the late Bernard and Susan Durham Slesh. Mary, also known as "Honey" to her close friends and family, lived on North Street in Stamford, CT, until she married her true love Joseph Lorenti Sr., and they eventually moved to Kane Ave, in Stamford where they spent their entire married life there together.
Mary, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother was truly an inspiration to the whole family. Her loving, and caring ways were always on display and the great empathy which she had for others always was what the family loved about her and most cherished. Her early years were influenced by the St. John's Catholic School Nuns in Stamford, CT and her high school years attending the Mother of God Academy, also of Stamford, CT. These experiences would have a profound positive impact on the person she was to become in her adult years. Mary would often tell the family stories of how she loved the nuns at both St Johns, and Mother of God. Mary took from her experiences at both schools and lived the simple but good life. Her motto or value that she most embodied in life, and that she demonstrated to all who knew her was to "Do Little things with great love."
However, Mary was more than just a remarkably caring wife, mother and grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a woman manager in the Siegelman and Latzs business for many years and was offered executive positions that would require travel. She chose to stay with her family. Mary was the Information director at the Stamford town center and propelled that job into an offer by upper management to become the marketing director of the Mall businesses. This would however also require travel and she respectfully declined the offer. Mary was an unusual talent in management, the kind of person that would get her subordinates to work extremely hard for her yet care very much for her. She had a special combination of talent and compassion that is very rare in today's world. She always exhibited the greatest love for her family.
Mary is survived by her loving children, Joseph J. Lorenti, Jr and his wife Sandy of Pompton Lakes, NJ, David B. Lorenti and his wife Jean of No. Haven, CT, as well as her granddaughters Brittany Binger and her husband Joshua Binger and Allison Burriss and her husband Zachery Burriss. Her great-grandchildren, Bodhi Binger, Makenzie Burriss, and Kayla Binger of which she adored. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Mary was predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph J. Lorenti, Sr.
Funeral services and Interment will be held privately.
The Lorenti family requests that donations be made in Mary's memory to the Church of St. Cecilia, 1184 Newfield Avenue, Stamford, CT 06905.
Please remember Mary by, "Doing little things with Great love" to all people you have the pleasure of meeting.
