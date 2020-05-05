Mary Lou Canning
Mary Lou Oestmann Canning, age 85, died from the Coronavirus on May 3, 2020, at Wilton Meadows Health Care Center. She was born on October 10, 1934 in Stamford, Connecticut to the late John and Helen Lasagna.
Mary Lou was a 1952 graduate of Stamford High School, and a lifelong resident of Stamford. She worked for Educational Dimensions and Designs by Lee as an office manager and bookkeeper, and displayed a wonderful knack for solving problems; she loved her job and the people she worked with. After retiring, Mary Lou enjoyed traveling to Europe with her friends and was always looking forward to her next trip.
In addition to her parents Mary Lou was preceded in death by her first husband of 25 years, Henry Oestmann, and her second husband of 25 years, Keith Canning. She is survived by her children, Donna Colucci and her husband Rob of Stamford, William Oestmann and his wife Phyllis of Norwalk; her grandchildren, Melissa Murphy, James Murphy and Mark Murphy; and three wonderful great-granddaughters, Mackenzie, Maya and Maeve. In addition to her children, she is survived by Karan Canning Pierce, who she adored, and her children Bert and Kelly. She is also survived by her sister Barbara Doughter and her husband Patrick of Fairfield. Mary Lou adored her sister and would talk to her for hours about anything and everything. Mary Lou is also survived by her brother John Lasagna and his wife Louise, of Westford, MA. Mary Lou has a wonderful relationship with her brother and always said that he made a good life for himself and his family.
Due to the current health crisis in our state and the community no funeral services will take place. A graveside service and the inurnment will be held at a later date at Fairfield Memorial Park in Stamford.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Mary Lou's name to the Stephen Stiller Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 or online at www.tunnel2towers.org or to a charity of your choice.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist Mary Lou's family with her funeral arrangements. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for her family, please visit the guestbook hosted on Cognetta.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 5, 2020.