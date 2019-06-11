Mary T. Mulhern

Mary Bridget Teague Mulhern passed away peacefully at her home on June 10.

Born to Irish immigrants in Brooklyn, NY, she received a bachelor's degree from St. John's University, and a master's in education from Brooklyn College. A lifelong educator, Mary taught thousands of Stamford's children at St. Gabriel's Middle School, Roxbury Elementary School, and Northeast Elementary School. She retired to spend time with her husband, her children and her grandchildren, but also to devote time to helping others. She regularly volunteered at Stamford Hospital and various charitable organizations. She was a parishioner of Holy Spirit Church in Stamford for more than 50 years.

She was predeceased by and has now rejoined the love of her life, her husband Thomas Patrick Mulhern; her brother William Teague; and her parents William and Sarah Teague. She is survived by her five children, Brian (Laura Hines) Mulhern of New York City and Lawrence, KS; Patty Chamberlin of Weston, CT; Serena (Doug) Derryberry of Brooklyn, NY; Jeanne Mulhern of Stamford, CT; and Terence (Jennifer) Mulhern of Ridgefield, CT. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren who she adored, Margaret Mulhern; Teague, Martine and Oliver Chamberlin; Jane and Thomas Derryberry; and Colin and Kendra Mulhern. She is also survived by her sister, Margaret (Thomas) Leder of Garden City, NY.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. at Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT, (203)-359-9999. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Church of the Holy Spirit, 403 Scofieldtown Rd., Stamford, CT. The Interment will follow at gate of heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY

In lieu of flowers or donations, Mary wants you all to pour out a glass of your favorite wine, and raise of toast to life, hers and yours.