Mary A. O'Connor
Mary O'Connor (Rizzi), age 96, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020. She died a day before her late husband's 102nd birthday. We imagine John standing to greet her in heaven's light, dressed in his tuxedo from their 50th wedding-anniversary celebration, his hand extended to his beloved. Mary wearing a silver gown and "Carolina Moon" playing as they dance into paradise…
Born at the stroke of midnight on January 1st, 1924 in Stamford, CT, Mary carried a special magic and sparkle with her throughout her life. The world loved her, especially her kindness, wit, and joy. If you knew Mary, you considered her your mom, your grandma, or a dear friend. She loved to tell stories, recite nursery rhymes, crochet, cook family meals, travel, go to the beach, attend St. Mary's Church, and gather with her dearest friends (The Club Girls).
Mary found her greatest delight in her family. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She leaves behind her four sons: John and his wife Sandi of Suffield, CT, her son James and his wife Judy of Pownal,VT, her son Michael and his wife Penny of Fairfield, CT, and her son Patrick of Atlanta, GA. She leaves her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren too. She touched their lives deeply.
Mary will be remembered for her love, her smile, and her sunshine. Her entire family will honor her legacy of family first and living life to the fullest.
A graveside ceremony will be held at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, 25 Camp Ave., Darien, CT 06820 at 12 noon on Friday, November 13th. The family will host a memorial mass at St. Mary's Church in Stamford and a celebration of her life at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
