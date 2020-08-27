Mary P. Ball

Mary P. Ball (Beck) died peacefully in Stamford on August 23, 2020 at age 89.

She was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late William and Helen Beck. The family later moved to Stamford, CT where she met and married Richard M. Ball (a descendant of one of Stamford's original families), and together they moved to the Cove area and raised eight children. After being widowed at 51 and then losing her eldest son at 54, Mary decided to volunteer at Stamford Hospital where eventually she was offered a paying job. She retired from the Stamford Hospital pharmacy at 62. Mary had the proverbial Irish "gift for gab" and since she never learned to drive, the local bus was her way of meeting new people on her way to shop in downtown Stamford. Reading was always a passion for Mary. Political thrillers and crime fiction were her favorite reading material. Mary spent most of her life in Stamford, but Brooklyn always remained in her heart.

Mary is survived by her children, Helen, Elizabeth, Barbara, William (Robin) and Patrick, as well as her stepdaughter, Joan (Jack Carroll), brother Thomas C. Beck of Texas, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Richard, her son Thomas, her stepdaughter Patricia, and her beloved brothers William "Bill" Beck and Robert Beck, plus her sisters-in-law, Mary Byrne, Ruth Beck and Grace Beck.

Her family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Long Ridge PAC (her home since January 2017) and to Constellation Hospice Care. There are no services per Mary's wishes.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store