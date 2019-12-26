|
|
Mary J. Petito
Mary J. Petito known as "Nana" to all who knew her, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 22, 2019. She was 92 years old. Born and raised in Stamford CT. Mary was survived by her husband of 73 years, Michael Petito. She enjoyed playing golf, crocheting, baking, and monthly family card games. There was always an open seat at her table.
A loving mother and grandmother, Mary is survived by her two daughters, Diane LoBalbo (late son-in-law Salvatore LoBalbo.) Michele Guarnieri and husband Michael. Mary also leaves her cherished grandchildren Al, Sal, Michael, Jennifer, and Melissa. As well as eight great-grandchildren Sal III, Vincent, Jessica, Ashely, Alfred, Jenna, Ryan, and Mia. Mary was a sensitive woman of great strengths, warmth, a sense of humor, and most of all a loving, giving heart. Mary was predeceased by her parents Daniel and Beatrice Telesco, her 6 brothers and 3 sisters.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Thomas Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT, (203)-359-999. An Interment Service will immediately follow at St John Cemetery in Darien CT. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mary's favorite charity, . To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 27, 2019