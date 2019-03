Mary (Ryan) Pryor

Mary (Ryan) Pryor, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February, 28, 2019 in Royal Palm Beach, Florida. She was born on January 27, 1931 in Stamford, Connecticut to the late Thomas F. and Dorothea E. Ryan.

Mary was predeceased by her husband of 38-years, John F. (Jack) Pryor. She is survived by her son, John C. Pryor of Keene, NH, and her four daughters, Teri Pryor of Palm City, FL, Virginia (Mike) Fisher of Hobe Sound, FL, Amy (Gary) Cunninghame of Colorado Springs, CO and Katy (Neil) Tobin of Wellington, FL. "Mimi" was devoted to six grandchildren, Molly and Zachary Fisher, Jake and Megan Cunninghame and Jack and Sam Tobin. She was beloved Aunt Mimi to 14 nieces and nephews. She is also predeceased by her brother, Thomas F. (Jerry) Ryan and her two sisters, Elizabeth (Charles) Bird and Dorothea M. Ryan.

Mary graduated from Sacred Heart Academy, attended Chestnut Hill College and Katherine Gibbs School.

She was employed for 20 years with McKinsey & Company in Stamford. Mary relocated to Florida in 2010.

She will best be remembered as a devoted Catholic and avid NY Mets fan, who never lost her great sense of style. Mimi never left the house without her lipstick. She loved entertaining and hosting family gatherings, taking great pride in her holiday settings and culinary adventures.

A memorial service to celebrate a wonderful life will be scheduled at a later date.