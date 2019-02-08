Mary Regina Markiewicz

Mary Regina Markiewicz, lovingly known to friends and family as Marie, passed away on the evening of Monday, February 4, 2019 in Stamford. She was 97 years old at the time of her passing.

Marie was born in Branford, CT, where her grandfather was a farmer. She moved to Stamford with her parents Charles and Mary (Tisko) Chrostowski and a brother when she was two years old. She would remain a Stamford resident for nearly a century. After graduating from Holy Name School and Stamford High School in the Class of 1940, she studied at Short's Secretarial School and worked at the Schick Shaver plant, then on Atlantic Street. As a teenager, she was well known to city residents as "Marie, the girl behind the counter" at Karp's, a popular bakery on Pacific Street.

While at Schick, Mrs. Markiewicz was a member of the company's city championship bowling team. She also was an avid ice skater and she was a regular at the Dyke, now known as Kosciusko Park, where she was known as a great swimmer. She was a talented dancer as well, and performed at many community events as a member of the Krakowiaks, an ethnic folk dance group of men and women in authentic Polish costume. In addition, she was a volunteer in the office staff at Holy Name School. Mrs. Markiewicz worked for Schick, GE Credit Corp. and Commerce Packaging Company until her retirement. She was an active member of the Polish American Club and the Polish National Alliance. She was a diehard fan of the New York Mets and the UConn Women's Basketball team. Mrs. Markiewicz was the family historian, and had the gift of being able to tell a compelling story full of color and detail. But most of all, Mrs. Markiewicz loved her family and was happiest when she was surrounded by her loved ones and her beloved dogs.

Marie is survived by her son, Henry L. Markiewicz and his wife Alison; two daughters, Kathleen Cappellieri and her husband Phil, and Constance (Connie) Zezima; five grandchildren, Ian, Adam and Rebecca Markiewicz, Peter Zezima and his wife Kathleen and Eric Cappellieri; as well as two great-grandsons, Logan and Luke Zezima; and her siblings, Edmund Chrostowski and Lorraine Hogan, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Henry L. Markiewicz; her daughter, Patricia Ann Markiewicz; her brother, Leonard Chrostowski, who was killed in the Battle of Monte Casino in World War II; her sister, Dorothy Poltrack; and her son-in-law, Joseph J. Zezima, Jr.

Friends and relatives may call on Sunday, February 10th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Maurice Church, 358 Glenbrook Road, in Stamford on Monday, February 11th at 11 a.m. Interment will follow mass at St. John Cemetery, in Darien, CT.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marie's memory to: , P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or online at www.stjude.org/give.

The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. If you care to leave an online condolence message, please visit the family guestbook on www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ bosakfuneralhome. Published in StamfordAdvocate from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary