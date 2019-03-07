|
Mary Rose Patton
Mary Rose Patton, 77, Bolivia, NC died March 4, 2019.
She was born in Stamford, CT on April 29, 1941, a daughter of the late Paul Dora and Rose Kmetz Dora. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a twin brother, Monsignor Peter Dora. She was a retired educator with the public school system in Connecticut.
Surviving are her husband, Dwight H. Patton; son, Peter Patton (Catherine), New York, NY; daughter, Melissa Hardy, Tampa, FL; sister, Sister Patricia Dora, Hartford, CT; grandchildren, Molly Hardy, Katlin Hardy, Erin Hardy, Eleanor Patton, and Paul Patton.
A Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 11, 2019 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. Additional memorial services will be held in Connecticut this summer with a date to be announced. Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Brunswick Funeral Service, Southport/Oak Island
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 7, 2019