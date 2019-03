Mary Simoneau

Mary Simoneau, age 98, passed away in her home on Monday, February 18, 2019. She was born in Stamford on November 16, 1920.

Mary is survived by her sons Richard (Patricia) Simoneau and Gene (Barbara) Simoneau, seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Jean Simoneau and son Edward and his wife Joyce.

The family would like to thank Mary's caregiver Jennie Scott for the care she had given her for the last five years.

A very special thanks to her friend Jeff Karbonic who was always there when she needed a helping hand.

A Memorial Mass is to be held at Blessed Sacrament Church, 275 Union Avenue, Bridgeport, CT at 10:30 a.m. on March 9, 2019. Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of Lacerenza Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.