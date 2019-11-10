|
|
Mary Elizabeth Somers
Mary Elizabeth Somers, a lifelong resident of Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully Saturday November 9, 2019 surrounded by her family and dearest friends. Mary was born on December 16, 1963 in Stamford and graduated from Stamford High School, Class of 1981 before going on to attend Katharine Gibbs School in Boston, MA. Although she was passionate about her work at Robustelli Travel, KPMG, and Orthopaedic Associates of Stamford, her favorite job of all was raising her three children. Mary's greatest passions in life included spending time and sharing laughs with family and friends, volunteering her time helping others, and her endless love of dogs. Mary was predeceased by her father John F. O'Leary and her Auntie Peggy Kelly. Mary is survived by her beloved husband of 29 years, John Somers, and their three children Megan, Kelly and Johnny; her mother, Bonnie O'Leary; Auntie Eileen and Michael Hogan; brother Michael and Mary Ann O'Leary, sister Kathy and Jamie Gorman, as well as the Hogan and Kelly families. Mary found continuous love, support and encouragement from her nieces and nephews who she fondly referred to as "Aunt Mary's Peeps," Jimmy and Mara O'Leary, Courtney and Greg Arnone, Maggie O'Leary, John O'Leary, Clare O'Leary, Danny O'Leary, Karly Gorman, Melissa Gorman, and Michele Gorman. Mary was a Great Aunt to Olivia, Michael, and McKenna Arnone and a friend to so many- Mary's Marchers! The visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT, (203)-359-9999. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St Cecilia Church 1184 Newfield Ave., Stamford
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Mary's memory to: Bennett Cancer Center One Hospital Plaza Stamford, CT 06902 or Dana- Farber Cancer Institute the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6 th Floor Brookline, MA 02215. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 11, 2019