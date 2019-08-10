|
Mary-Stark H. Wilson
Mary-Starke Higginbotham Wilson, age 97, a longtime Stamford resident, died of natural causes on August 7, 2019, in the care of hospice. Visiting Nurse Services of Connecticut, at the Carolton Convalescent Hospital in Fairfield, CT.
She was born on May 23, 1922 in the family homestead "Old Buena Vista," Rockbridge County in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. She was the daughter of Elizabeth Adair and Henry Harrison Higginbotham. She was a graduate of Roanoke College, Salem, Virginia and had a Masters in Christian Education from Union Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond, Virginia. With her former husband, the late Rev. Grover Wilson, they lived in New Haven, CT, Guatemala, Pelham Manor, NY, Aberdeen, Scotland, the island of Sanday in the Orkney Islands, and Austin, Texas before moving to Stamford, CT in 1958. She continued her love of travel during her lifetime and especially enjoyed spending spring school vacations with her children in Sanibel and Captiva Island in Florida.
In Stamford Mary-Starke was active in interfaith activities, and a member of the Interfaith Council of Christians and Jews. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church for 61 years where she served as an elder and was Clerk of Session for 10 years. Later in her life, she was employed by local churches, the Connecticut Psychotherapy Center, and Xerox Corporation. In 1992, she was named a Sesquicentennial Distinguished Alumna of Roanoke College.
As a minister's wife, she joined the Stamford Yacht Club in 1959 where she was passionate about tennis, and enjoyed the camaraderie she shared with other members. She was a longtime member of the Stamford Garden Club and a book club.
Mary-Starke was known for her sharp intelligence and pleasant outlook. She always enjoyed a good party along with her favorite Kendall Jackson chardonnay, and she was a charismatic conversationalist. She stayed up-to-date on politics and current events. She loved to garden and delighted most of all in sharing the lives of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen Wilson (E. Timothy Geary) of Chicago, Illinois, Adair Heitmann (Arne) of Bridgeport, CT, and son Grover Wilson lll (Carol) of Tiburon, CA. Mary-Starke was predeceased by her parents, her sister Elizabeth Adair Wood, her son-in-law E. Timothy Geary, her former daughter-in-law Michele Teplica Wilson, and her son, Scott Stillwell Wilson. She leaves nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.
She would like to be remembered for her abiding faith in God, love of family, devotion to friends, fairness and modesty, and unfailing optimism. Upon hearing of her passing friends and family remarked, "What a woman!" She was an institution in many circles having led an active, long, and robust life. She touched many people's lives with her graciousness, inclusivity, and courtesy.
A memorial gathering will be private and will be held at the convenience of the family. The family requests that memorial donations be made in her name to the First Presbyterian Church, 1101 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT 06905. Arrangements entrusted to the Thomas gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT to extend personal condolences to her family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 11, 2019