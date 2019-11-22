The Advocate Notices
Mary Tarantino, age 95, of Stratford entered into rest on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Shelton Lakes Health Care Center with her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of the late Archie Tarantino. Mary was born in Stamford on January 25, 1924 daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Budrys) Springer. She lived most of her life in Stamford before moving to Norwalk. In 2015, she moved to Stratford where she resided with her daughter. Mary was the beloved mother of Judy Bryant, Joseph Tarantino and Archie Tarantino Jr. and sister-in-law of Rose Springer. She was the loving grandmother of 2 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her son John Tarantino, and 11 brothers and sisters. On Tuesday, friends may greet the family from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Her funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the parlor. Her burial will be at St. John Cemetery in Darien. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 23, 2019
