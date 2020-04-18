The Advocate Notices
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
1934 - 2020
Mary Tournas
Mary (Maria) Tournas, 85, of Stamford, CT passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Stamford Hospital. She was born on May 29, 1934 in Agios Konstantinos, Greece to the late Peter and Irene Tournas.
She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew and loved her.
Mary is survived by her loving children, Dennis and his wife Kandy; Peter and his wife Kathy of Stamford; grandchildren Harry (wife Kiki); Maria; Eleni (husband Chris); Bobby; Maria (husband Paul); and Petula (fiancé Dean). Also, great-grandchildren, Katerina and Panos; Alexis and Lucas; and Antonia. She is also survived by siblings Efstathios (wife Jeannette); George (wife Kathy); and sister-in-law Efi, all of Stamford. Also brother-in-law Nicolas and sister-in-law Astrini, both of Greece, several nieces and nephews and extended family.
Besides her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband, Harry and brother, Nicholas.
Funeral services and Interment will be held privately.
The Tournas Family is requesting that donations be made in Mary's memory to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1230 Newfield Avenue, Stamford, CT 06905.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Tournas family with the arrangements.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 19, 2020
