Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Catholic Church
Vero Beach, FL
Mary Y. Ferraro Notice
Mary Y. Ferraro
Mary Y. Ferraro, 81 of Vero Beach Florida, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loved ones on March 2nd, 2020. Mary was born in the city of Stamford, CT, on August 25th, 1938.
Mary is survived by her devoted partner of 40 years, John (Jay) Cosco. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mrs. Andrew Charlotte Kapusta and her children, Diane and Tommy. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Kapusta; father, Joseph Kapusta, and her brothers, Andrew Kapusta, Ann Cavalier, Ludwig Kapusta, and Milo Kapusta.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated 11 a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, Vero Beach.
Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Vero Beach. Condolences may be shared online at www.millenniumcremationservice.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 15, 2020
