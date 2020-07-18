1/
Maryann Verrastro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maryann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maryann Verrastro
Maryann Verrastro, age 64, resident of Stamford, CT, passed away on July 14 in Stamford.
Maryann was born on November 30, 1955 in Stamford, the daughter of Rose and the late Vito Verrastro. She graduated from Rippowam High School, class of 1974.
In addition to her Mother Rose, she is survived by her Brother Robert (Barbara) Verrastro and Sister Donna Verrastro (Keith) Gallo. She is also survived by nephews Alan and Scott Verrastro, Jason, Joseph, Michael and Zack Gallo, nieces Krista Verrastro and Serena Nelson Gallo. Plus, two great-nieces and two great-nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at Lacerenza Funeral Home at 8 Schuyler Ave., Stamford, CT on July 21, 10:00 .am.-12:00 noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation. To leave a memory or an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lacerenza Funeral Home and Cremation Services
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lacerenza Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved