Maryann Verrastro
Maryann Verrastro, age 64, resident of Stamford, CT, passed away on July 14 in Stamford.
Maryann was born on November 30, 1955 in Stamford, the daughter of Rose and the late Vito Verrastro. She graduated from Rippowam High School, class of 1974.
In addition to her Mother Rose, she is survived by her Brother Robert (Barbara) Verrastro and Sister Donna Verrastro (Keith) Gallo. She is also survived by nephews Alan and Scott Verrastro, Jason, Joseph, Michael and Zack Gallo, nieces Krista Verrastro and Serena Nelson Gallo. Plus, two great-nieces and two great-nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at Lacerenza Funeral Home at 8 Schuyler Ave., Stamford, CT on July 21, 10:00 .am.-12:00 noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation. To leave a memory or an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
.