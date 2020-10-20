MaryEllen Fabricatore
MaryEllen Fabricatore, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born on August 9, 1936 to the late Urban and Catherine (Gallant) Coughlin in Stamford, CT.
MaryEllen was a Stamford High School graduate Class of 1955. She later met the love of her life Joseph and they were married on January 29, 1958. They moved to Norwalk, and then to Danbury where they settled and raised their three daughters.
She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and friend who always supported her family, neighbors and community with anything they needed. She served as secretary in Danbury Democratic Town Committee for many years and also as a moderator at election polling locations. She was a fantastic cook who loved cooking for her family and friends. She was also an avid and proficient crossword puzzle enthusiast. Her faith was very important to her and she served as a Eucharistic Minister until her health prevented her from doing so.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband Joseph. Her baby sister Cathleen, sister Loretta (Sissy), and brothers Pat and Mike Coughlin.
MaryEllen is survived by her three daughters: Patti Proulx (Jeff), Doreen Spera (Tony), and Joann Doyle Drake (Mike). Siblings: Tommy Coughlin (Connie), Beverly Ogershock, Steve Coughlin (Diana), Kathy Stover (Walter), Faith Markovich (Joe), Reenie Marsden (Bob), Claire Comber, Bobby Coughlin, Susan Meagher (James). Her grandchildren: Talia Vernon (Shane), Karli Spera (Loren), Evan Doyle (Jess), Emily Doyle, Alyssa Proulx (Evan), Caden Proulx; as well as by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
MaryEllen will be sorely missed by so many friends and family, especially her wonderful friends at Belltown Manor.
Her family would like to thank all of her incredible doctors, but a very special thank you to Dr. Jeffrey Green who always went above and beyond to provide her with exceptional care and compassion, as well as her longtime aide and friend Diane Singletary.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in MaryEllen's name to: The American Heart Association
, or the American Cancer Society
.
MaryEllen's family will receive relatives and friends at the Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford on Thursday, October 22nd, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 23rd, at 11 a.m. at St. Bridget of Ireland Church, 278 Strawberry Hill Avenue, Stamford. Her interment will be held private.
In compliance with state mandates and the safety of all those attending the services, please wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
If you would like to leave a condolence message online, please visit the family guestbook to share memories with her family at www.bosakfuneralhome.com
or www.facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome
.