Matthew James Harbilas
Matthew James Harbilas, beloved son of Lynne Marren, died suddenly at his Norwalk home on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was 32 years old. Matthew, known as "Matt" to his family and friends, was born in New Haven on September 20, 1988. He graduated from Norwalk High School in 2006 where he was a pitcher and first baseman for the varsity baseball team. During Matt's senior year of high school, he was captain of his team and was awarded the honor of "All FCIAC Central" for his outstanding accomplishments in baseball. Matt attended Southern Connecticut State University, earning his Bachelor's degree in History and later continued his education at the University of Bridgeport where he earned a Masters of Science in Education. Matt was a student-teacher at Norwalk High School before starting a full-time position at Stamford High School. It was at Stamford High where he met his longtime girlfriend, Nicole Dastoli. He was an integral part of the History Department and forged many enduring friendships during his tenure at Stamford High School.
Those who knew Matt knew just how much baseball meant to him. From a young age, he excelled and fell in love with the sport. When his days as a player came to a close, he became a coach -- Matt's true passion in life. As a coach, Matt wanted nothing more than to help his players succeed both on and off the field. Matt worked as a coach for the Norwalk High baseball and football teams as well as a head coach for the Norwalk Senior American Legion team. Matt will be missed dearly by all those who had the fortune to know him.
Matt is survived by his mother, Lynne Marren; his grandmothers, Celine Marren and Patricia Harbilas; and by the love of his life, Nicole Dastoli. Matt was predeceased by his grandfather, James Marren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 24th at 9 a.m. located at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Avenue in Norwalk. Due to COVID restrictions, seating will be limited to 200 people and masks will be required inside the church. St. Thomas will also be broadcasting the service at www.stthomasnorwalk.org
. To leave Matt's loved ones an online condolence, please visit www.magnerfuneralhome.com
.