Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Maud Chiaia Notice
Maud W. Chiaia
Maud W. Chiaia, 87, a longtime resident of Stamford passed away peacefully, on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Maud was born in Great Britain on April 4, 1932. Daughter of the late Sid and Ella Elstone.
Maud is survived by her daughter Josie Fraioli, and a son-in-law Carlo of Stamford, a sister Joan Goransson and her husband Ivan, a brother David Elstone and his wife Pat. She is also survived by her granddaughters Lianna Melzer and Celia Sprouse, along with her great-grandchildren, Rylee, Madison and a baby boy on the way.
Besides her parents Maud was predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph Chiaia, and their daughter Lisa Sprouse.
Services will be privately held.
Donations can be made in Maud's Memory to Addiction Treatment Center of new England, 77 Warren St., Bldg 5, Boston, MA, 02135
For online condolences please visit www.Cognetta.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 1, 2019
