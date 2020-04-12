The Advocate Notices
|
Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
203-359-9999
Maurice Levenson


1938 - 2020
Maurice Levenson Notice
Maurice M. Levenson
December 11, 1938 - April 11, 2020
Maurice M. Levenson, was born December 11, 1938, and passed away April 11, 2020 of coronavirus. Maury was born in Beth Israel Hospital in New York City, and was a native of Brooklyn, New York. He attended Stuyvesant high school, and Hunter College of the City of New York. He was a CFA, Charted Financial Analyst. He served in the US national guard during the Vietnam war. He was a securities analyst at Merrill Lynch for many years and continued at other firms until he retired. He was predeceased by his sister Maxine Messite. He is survived by Elizabeth Levenson, daughter, of Sherman Oaks California, and Michele Esterman of Stamford, Connecticut, as well as his niece, and nephews, and many other family members. He will always be remembered as a man with a great wit, a sports lover, especially the New York Rangers, a music lover, and lover of movies and television, but especially of his daughter Liz. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday at B'Nai Israel, Saddlebrook, New Jersey.
Arrangements are under the care of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, Stamford, (203)-359-9999. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 13, 2020
