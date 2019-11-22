|
|
Melania Hlywa
Melania Hlywa, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Melania was born in Smerokewec, Poland on June 7, 1932 to the late Petro and Tekla (Dzuibina) Lozyniak. She was 87 years old at the time of her passing.
Melania's family will receive the sympathy and condolences of family and friends on Sunday, November 24th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a Panahita Service at 7pm, at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT, 06902. A funeral service will be celebrated in her name at St. Vladimir's Cathedral on Monday, November 25th at 10 a.m. at 24 Wenzel Terrace, Stamford, CT 06902. The interment will immediately follow at Queen of Peace cemetery, Rockrimmon Road, in Stamford.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook on bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 23, 2019