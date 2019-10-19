The Advocate Notices
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart RC Church
37 Schuyler Avenue
Stamford, CT
View Map
Resources
Melanie Poccia


1980 - 2019
Melanie Poccia Notice
Melanie Ann Poccia
Melanie Ann Poccia, 39, of Fairfield and formerly of Stamford, passed away on October 15, 2019. She was born in Stamford on August 14, 1980 to Frank J. Poccia, Jr. and Judy Ann Thibeault-Dimes.
Melanie attended Notre Dame high school in Fairfield, Connecticut. She also attended Norwalk Community College and was working on a BS degree. Melanie was employed as an Educational Para professional at All Saints Catholic Elementary School in Norwalk, CT and most recently at Giant Steps School in Southport, CT. Melanie enjoyed making Jewelry and other crafts. She also enjoyed traveling with her children and visiting with family members along the way.
She was a loving Mother and will be sorely missed by all her family.
Besides her parents, Melanie is also survived by her son, Peter D. Baez of Stamford, her daughter, Grace C. Baez of Monroe, a brother, Frank J. Poccia, III of Monroe, a sister, Nicole S. Johnson of Monroe, an aunt, Martha Poccia Cerrato of Stamford and an uncle, James E. Thibeault of Norwalk. Also surviving are many cousins.
A funeral procession will be leaving the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart RC Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Interment will follow at St. John's RC Cemetery, Darien. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m.
The family requests that donations be made in Melanie's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Association/JDRF, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 20, 2019
