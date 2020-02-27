|
Melissa (Missy) Anne Orgera Childakos
Melissa (Missy) Anne Orgera Childakos, 51, a lifelong resident of Stamford, CT earned her angel's wings on February 23, 2020. Her death was untimely, and she will be missed by all the lives that were fortunate enough to be touched by her.
Missy was born on January 18, 1969 to Virginia Robotti Orgera and Ernest Orgera in Stamford. Missy attended Stamford public schools and graduated from the Sacred Heart Academy on Strawberry Hill Ave. After high School Missy found her true calling and received her Associates Degree in Nursing from Norwalk Community College. She then earned her bachelor's degree from the College of New Rochelle, graduating with summa cum laude honors.
Missy worked as a Registered Nurse at Stamford Hospital for 20 years before opening her own home health care business, MC Home Care, which she ran for the past 7 years. Missy was able to positively touch countless lives in her 27 years' experience. She was dedicated to her profession and it showed by her compassion and endearing bedside manner to all her patients. Those that were cared for by Missy can now say they had an angel on earth caring for them.
Her nursing passion carried Missy into the next phase of her life – motherhood. Missy was a devoted wife and mother above all else. She loved spending time with her family and took great pride in combining her professional and motherly skills to make that role in her life as great as any women can.
Missy is survived by her loving husband Argyrios Childakos, her 3 boys, Philip (14), Christopher (12), and Andrew (4), her parents Virginia Robotti Orgera (Thomas) and Ernest Orgera (Joyce) both of Stamford, her three brothers, Michael Orgera (Kristen), Marc Orgera (Dana), and Steven Orgera (Kathryn) all of Stamford. She is also survived by many loving Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.
A wake will be held on Sunday, March 1st. Family will receive EXTENDED FAMILY from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and the PUBLIC, from 3 .p.m to 6 p.m. Her burial will be held private.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT.
