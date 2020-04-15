|
|
Mercedes Kulish
Mercedes Rodriguez Kulish, age 93 passed away on April 13, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living Facility from complications due to the Corona Virus. She was born in Cataño, Puerto Rico, June 7, 1926.
Mercedes was predeceased by her husband John Charles Kulish, also her brothers, Antulio, Abelin, Anibal, and Vinicio. And by her sisters, Iris, Ligia, and Yolanda.
She is survived by her sister Isabel Rodriguez Faga; her sons, John (Karen) and Robert (Sandra) Kulish, and daughter-in-law, Karen Freund. Grandchildren Samantha, Robert, Lauren, and Vincent.
Mercedes worked for the City of Stamford and the Board of Education. During her teen years, she worked for the Navy Department until the end of WWII.
Due to current CDC Federal guidelines in keeping with public safety standards, the family will hold a private funeral service at Queen of Peace Cemetery in Stamford, CT. A Memorial Mass in her honor will held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mercedes' memory to: Holy Name of Jesus Church, 4 Pulaski Street, in Stamford, CT.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. If you would like to leave a condolence message, please visit the guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 16, 2020