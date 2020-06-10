Michael A. Maul
Michael A. Maul passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on June 7, 2020 from complications following a recent stroke. He was born on December 10th, 1953 to John and Mary Maul of Darien, CT both whom have predeceased him. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Timothy and Kathleen Maul of Darien and New York City. Michael attended nascent special needs programs in both Darien ('Mather Wing') and Stamford until entering the Norwalk, CT school system which offered more learning opportunities and welcomed individuals like Michael. He took great pride in graduating Brien McMahon High School in 1973. In the early 70's, he began a long association with ARI, a Stamford based organization that provided professional training and was/is committed for the placement of the intellectually disabled into the workforce with the eventual goal of independent living. Michael lived in several group homes in Stamford until moving to a single apartment in Springdale where he happily resided until his death. He remained a fully engaged member of the ARI Family traveling daily to its workshop to socialize and to take advantage of temporary employment whenever offered. He was a self-taught artist of remarkable complexity, enjoyed music and dancing at the many ARI sponsored events and was an avid reader and a frequent visitor to the Ferguson Library in Stamford where he is remembered with great affection. A devoted son, brother, and brother-in-law, Michael's life is a testament to courage and to personal growth in his achieving what very few would have predicted. He will be interned with his parents at Spring Grove Cemetery in Darien in a private service. We strongly suggest you remember Michael by your donation to arict.org.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 10, 2020.