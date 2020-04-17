|
|
Michael Anthony Mattiello
Michael Anthony Mattiello, 77, passed away in the early hours of April 13, 2020 at Stamford Hospital. Although unable to be surrounded by his family due to current circumstances, he was gifted a visit with his wife Mary Ann on Easter and their 51st wedding anniversary only hours before his passing.
Michael was born October 13, 1942 in New Canaan, CT to the late Joseph F. and Christine (Petcen) Mattiello. Michael was predeceased by his daughter Tricia (2017), and sisters Christina Parks and Catherine A. Fetchet. In addition to his wife, Michael is survived by his son Michael J. Mattiello, daughter Kristi Mattiello, grandsons Michael Jr. and Peter Mattiello and brother Joseph Mattiello. He is also survived by a beloved family of sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Michael graduated from New Canaan High School and went on to earn a BA in Accounting from Bridgeport University. He was drafted into the US Army. After his service, he met his future wife and began his family. Michael was a huge fan of UCONN Men and Women's basketball. He loved gardening and created a large, productive vegetable garden every year. His true passion in life was being with family and friends. Michael was known for his smile, sense of humor, quick witty responses as well as his kindness and love for companion animals. He was especially happy to spend time with his beloved grandsons Michael and Peter and all of his grand-dogs. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made OPIN-Outreach to Pets in Need www.opinpets.org and St. Jude's Childrens Hospitalwww.stjude.org. burial will be private but a celebration Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com to extend a personal condolence .
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 19, 2020