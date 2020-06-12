Michael ApyOn June 4th, 2020 Michael Alan Apy, loving husband and father of four children passed away suddenly in Hilton Head Island, SC. Michael was born in Stamford Connecticut on November 26th, 1954 to Martin Jr. (Bud) and Joan Apy and raised in New Canaan. Michael graduated from New Canaan High School in 1972, and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science from Northeastern University. After graduating, he ran the family Insurance Agency for many years until moving to Hilton Head Island with his wife Nancy in 2008. Michael was a very active member of the New Canaan Community, serving as a member of the New Canaan Town Council for 16 years and was an active member of the Lions Club. Michael loved spending time with his family, rooting for the Rangers and Red Sox and doing endless projects around the house. Since moving to Hilton Head, Michael and Nancy have opened both a home watch business and a consignment shop.Michael is survived by his wife of 41 years, Nancy, his children Laura Sisk (Brad), Stephen Apy (Elizabeth), Kelly Parker (Jerramie) and Tucker Apy, his Grandkids George, Nathan, Blake, Chase, Henry and Grace whom he all loved with his whole heart. He is also survived by his two sisters, Deborah Odell of Colorado, Marta Elders of Darien, CT and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Foodbank of Lower Fairfield County, 461 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT 06906.