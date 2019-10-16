The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
(203) 655-6127
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Post Road
Darien, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Ludwig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Arthur Ludwig Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Arthur Ludwig Sr. Notice
Michael Arthur Ludwig, Sr.
Michael Arthur Ludwig Sr. of Weston, CT, beloved husband of Corinne Ludwig, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on October 11, 2019 at age 64. He was born on June 17, 1955 in Stamford, CT
In addition to his wife of 40 years, he leaves behind his children and grandchild; Michael A. Ludwig Jr. of Old Saybrook, Ashley Ludwig and grandson Connor Michael of Ridgefield, and Hunter Ludwig also of Ridgefield. He is also survived by his sister, Lindy and Dr. Jim Kennedy of Winter Park, Colorado, brother, Rick and Barbara Ludwig of Belmont, Vermont, and several nieces and nephew.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT. A private burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Yale Smilow Cancer Hospital, Regional Hospice and Palliative Care in Danbury, CT, and the ASPCA.
To view a more complete obituary, please go to www.lawrencefuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
Download Now