In Loving Memory Of MICHAEL C. CAMIGLIO July 26, 1972 ~ June 10, 2007 12th Year Anniversary in Heaven I AM FREE Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free I'm following the path God laid for me I took His hand when I heard him call I turned my back and left it all I could not stay another day, to laugh, To love, to work, to play Things left undone must stay that way I've found that peace at the close of the day If parting has left you with a void, then fill it with remembered joy. A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss, And yes, these things I too will miss Do not be burdened with times of sorrow, I wish for you, the sunshine of tomorrow My life's been full I savored much Good friends, good times, And my loved one's touch Perhaps my time seemed all too brief Don't make it longer with undue grief Lift up your hearts and share with me, God wants me now He set me free. Our Love Mom & Dad (Sister) Christina, Anthony, Riana, Dena, Keirsten and Peyton (Brother) J.J. and Tessa Michael