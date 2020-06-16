Michael Campana
Michael Joseph Campana, a resident of Stamford, CT, passed away at Stamford Hospital on the afternoon of April 5, 2020 from complications to COPD. Michael was born August 18, 1957 to Carmela (Romaniello) Campana and the late Joseph Campana. He was 62 years old at the time of his passing. Michael grew-up in Greenwich, CT, graduated from Greenwich High School, and attended Quinnipiac University. Michael worked for the Norwalk Post Office, Landfall Navigation and Metro Business Systems. He retired in 2019 due to health issues. Michael was an avid Miami Dolphin and New York Mets fan, he enjoyed attending Rock concerts, going to baseball games, the movies and watching all types of sports. He also loved going out to dinner and spending time with family and friends. Michael was loved for his candor and humor. He was a kind-hearted man and will be missed by all who knew him.
Michael is survived by his mother Carmela (for whom he provided daily care and companionship), his younger brother Daniel Campana and his husband Gaspar Saldanha of Miami, FL, his companion of many years Sharon Goulet of New Bristol, CT, and numerous Campana and Romaniello cousins.
Due to current social restrictions, a memorial mass will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to either the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the family with Michael's final arrangements. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family you may visit cognetta.com or at facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 16, 2020.