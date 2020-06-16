Michael Campana
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Campana
Michael Joseph Campana, a resident of Stamford, CT, passed away at Stamford Hospital on the afternoon of April 5, 2020 from complications to COPD. Michael was born August 18, 1957 to Carmela (Romaniello) Campana and the late Joseph Campana. He was 62 years old at the time of his passing. Michael grew-up in Greenwich, CT, graduated from Greenwich High School, and attended Quinnipiac University. Michael worked for the Norwalk Post Office, Landfall Navigation and Metro Business Systems. He retired in 2019 due to health issues. Michael was an avid Miami Dolphin and New York Mets fan, he enjoyed attending Rock concerts, going to baseball games, the movies and watching all types of sports. He also loved going out to dinner and spending time with family and friends. Michael was loved for his candor and humor. He was a kind-hearted man and will be missed by all who knew him.
Michael is survived by his mother Carmela (for whom he provided daily care and companionship), his younger brother Daniel Campana and his husband Gaspar Saldanha of Miami, FL, his companion of many years Sharon Goulet of New Bristol, CT, and numerous Campana and Romaniello cousins.
Due to current social restrictions, a memorial mass will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to either the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the family with Michael's final arrangements. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family you may visit cognetta.com or at facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved