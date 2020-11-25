1/1
Michael Campana
1957 - 2020
Michael Joseph Campana
Michael Joseph Campana, a resident of Stamford, CT, passed away at Stamford Hospital on the afternoon of April 5, 2020. Michael was born August 18, 1957 to the late Carmela (Romaniello) and Joseph Campana. Michael was 62 years old at the time of his passing.
Since Michael provided daily care and companionship for his mother, Carmela, it is only appropriate that their lives are remembered together.
A celebration of Michael's life will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 28th at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902. A prayer service will take place at 12 noon. In strict accordance with the social restrictions due to COVID-19, please be sure to wear a face covering and observe distancing standards if you plan on attending.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to either the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at www.alz.org/donate or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate.
To leave messages of condolence for the family you may go to her obituary posted on www.cognetta.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory.



Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Prayer Service
12:00 PM
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
NOV
28
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
