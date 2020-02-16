|
Michael Cerulli Jr.
Michael Cerulli Jr, 89, of Stamford, CT, peacefully entered God's glory on February 14, 2020.
Michael also known as Pop and Junior, was born March 11, 1930 in Stamford, CT to the late Michael Cerulli, Sr. and Antoinette (Improta) Cerulli.
He graduated from Stamford High School in 1949 where he excelled in both football and baseball. In addition, Michael went on to play semi pro football with the Connecticut Golden Bears. Michael also performed as a saxophonist and clarinetist at various area venues and weddings as a young man.
In 1951, Michael enlisted in the US Navy and served during the Korean war deployed out of Newport, RI and was a machinist on the USS Buckley. Over the years, Michael often reminisced telling stories of his time in the service and often described his military service as an honor and how seeing many parts of the world as one of the best periods of his life.
In 1957, he married Sandra (Vendetti) Cerulli in Newark, NJ and afterwards they made their home in Stamford, CT.
Michael was a member of Local 38 Sheet Metal Workers' Union for many years. He owned and operated a business started by his father Michael Cerulli, Sr., West Side Sheet Metal and later continued in another family owned business, Landmark Air Systems.
He was a lifelong New York Giants fan and New York Mets fan and was mostly spot on in his ability to predict that "they'll find a way to lose this one."
Michael was predeceased by his wife Sandra in 2010.
He is survived by his brother Anthony Cerulli of Ridgefield, CT; his sister Gloria Trivelli of Stamford, CT and four sons. Michael, III (Maureen) of Monroe, CT, Richard (Dorothy) of Huntington, CT, Stephen (Melissa) of Stamford, CT, and Christopher (Virginia) of Trumbull, CT. He is also survived by eight grandchildren Lauren, Michael IV, Marc, Nichole, Richie, Derek, Dan and Olivia and by three great grandchildren, Jordan, Keith and Haley.
Pop did everything he possibly could to help his family and friends whenever he could despite his own physical limitations.
The family would like to thank everyone at Stamford Hospital and Greenwich Hospital for their outstanding and passionate care during Michael's final weeks.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, February 20th from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. followed by a celebration of life service at 12 p.m. at Bethany Church, 2 Scofieldtown Road Stamford, CT. Military honors and burial will follow immediately after at St John's Cemetery Darien, CT.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 17, 2020