Michael Ellis Himelstein
Michael Ellis Himelstein had a fatal heart attack on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the young age of 56.
He is survived by his wife, Robin, his two sons, Nate and Eli, his mother, Carol, brothers Stuart and Steven as well as his in-laws, Al and Ann Treidel, and siblings by marriage, Mindy, Jeff and Lauren.
Michael graduated from Stanford University and was involved in the field of technology his entire life. He was an active member of Temple Sinai in Stamford and president of Temple Sinai Brotherhood. He will be remembered for his love of life, delicious culinary delights, sports fanaticism, and dog-training skills.
A graveside service for immediate family was held at Fairfield Memorial Park in Stamford on Wednesday, March 25th. Traditional in person Shiva is not being observed given the current health epidemic, but a modified online Shiva will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to Temple Sinai in Stamford, CT.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 26, 2020