Michael J. Bajus, Jr.
Michael J Bajus Jr. passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November, 6 2020 at the young age of 19. He was born on November, 9 2000 in Stamford, CT to his beloved parents Michael Bajus and Dora Penarrieta Bajus.
Michael was an incredibly intelligent and humorous young man. He was deeply committed to practicing kindness, patience, and acceptance and his comprehension of these values were beyond his years. His archive of witty and sharp facts stemmed from his natural curiosity and his love of learning. He loved long walks, gaming, anime, learning, and traveling.
Michael's legacy will be in the hearts and minds of all who interacted with him.
Michael is survived by his parents, Dora and Michael; his siblings, Marcelo Acosta, Ela Bajus, Fabiana Baltazar, and Emily Bajus; his niece; and a big, loving family of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
To celebrate Michael's life, his family invites you to join them to share your stories and memories at wake services honoring him on Friday, November 13th, from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., with a Trisagion service to be celebrated at 7 p.m., at the Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. His funeral service will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, November 14th at Saint Vladimir's Cathedral, 24 Wenzel Terrace, in Stamford with his burial to follow at St. John's Cemetery in Darien, CT.
In compliance with state mandates and the safety of all those attending the services, it is mandatory to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
