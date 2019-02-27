|
Michael J. Romano
Michael J. Romano (Micky) passed away on February 21, 2019. He was born on July 23, 1956 to Vito and Catherine Romano.
Micky is survived by his loving wife Cheryl, father-in-law Art Woolard, daughter Gina (Kalin) Riese, son Michael Romano and 4 grandchildren, brothers Vito (Kathy) Romano, Robert Romano, sisters Janice (Anthony) Richichi, Patty Romano, Carol Walker and numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Micky graduated from JM Wright Tech School as an electrician, loved fishing and was an ex-boxer when he was younger.
Micky will be remembered for his wacky sense of humor, his kindness and love of Notre Dame football and the New York Yankees.
A Memorial Service will held on Friday, March 1 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 2 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Church, 1184 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation to be made. To leave an online condolence, visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 27, 2019