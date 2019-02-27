The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Cecilia's Church
1184 Newfield Avenue
Stamford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Romano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Romano


1956 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Michael J. Romano Notice
Michael J. Romano
Michael J. Romano (Micky) passed away on February 21, 2019. He was born on July 23, 1956 to Vito and Catherine Romano.
Micky is survived by his loving wife Cheryl, father-in-law Art Woolard, daughter Gina (Kalin) Riese, son Michael Romano and 4 grandchildren, brothers Vito (Kathy) Romano, Robert Romano, sisters Janice (Anthony) Richichi, Patty Romano, Carol Walker and numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Micky graduated from JM Wright Tech School as an electrician, loved fishing and was an ex-boxer when he was younger.
Micky will be remembered for his wacky sense of humor, his kindness and love of Notre Dame football and the New York Yankees.
A Memorial Service will held on Friday, March 1 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 2 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Church, 1184 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation to be made. To leave an online condolence, visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
Download Now