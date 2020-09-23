Michael Kyek
Michael Kyek, 60, of Stamford died suddenly on August 19, 2020. He was born on April 17, 1960 to the late Joseph P. and Theresa Ann (Kubinetz) Kyek.
Michael appreciated exceptional food and loved trying new cuisine. He loved to barbecue and smoke all types of meats. Deer hunting was another passion among others.
He is survived by his wife JoAnn Stanley of Stamford; his son Joseph M. Kyek and wife Samantha; his daughter Rosa and Nigel Fernandes both of Brookfield, CT; his brothers Gregory and Remi Kyek, Joseph and Vivian Kyek, Stephen Kyek; sister Theresa Kyek; his son-in-law Frank Dorsey and wife Jen; brother-in-law John and Tish Serricchio, Thomas and Laurel Serricchio; and sister-in-law Laurie Hollander and Ted. He also left many nieces and nephews.
Michael known as Papa Mike left four grandchildren, Deven, Isabella, Joseph and Giuliana, as well as his Yorkie Penny.
We would like to thank Dr. Nero and his staff of angels that took great care of Mike all these years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to: The Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County at www.foodbanklfc.org
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 26th at 11 a.m. at the Holy Name of Jesus Church, 325 Washington Blvd., in Stamford, CT. Burial is private.
In compliance with state mandates and the safety of all those attending the services, please wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
