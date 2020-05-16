Michael Bell "Bear" Meyer

Michael Bell "Bear" Meyer, 87, died April 20, 2020 at home in Mystic with his husband, Philip, holding him. He died of complications caused by anemia.

Mike was the son of the late Randolph Wallace and Louise Bell Meyer of Rochester, NY.

Mike is survived by his husband of 48 years, the poet Philip Watson Kuepper; his brothers, Wally Meyer of Westport, CT and Raymond Meyer of North Ridgeville, OH.

Mike was a graduate of Union College, Schenectady, NY, and served in the U.S. Army. He was a foreign service officer with the State Department. He trained and supervised teachers in Episcopal churches in the Washington, DC area, and led youth groups to work and teach on native tribal reservations in South Dakota.

For twelve years, Mike was a bookstore manager for Brentano's in Washington, San Francisco, and was promoted to paperback book buyer for the entire chain. He retired from book selling as Waldenbooks Director of Buying for their 1000 stores.

In retirement, Mike was an active volunteer, working with Meals on Wheels, Hospice, Literacy Volunteers, and other civic organizations.

For the past ten years, Mike was the lead interpreter in the Print Shop at Mystic Seaport; and for the past 20 years, Godly Play story teller at St. John's Episcopal Church, Stamford, CT and St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Mystic.

A grace note of melodious beauty has gone out of our lives. It is now for us to fill the void by humming the music of Michael's lovely smile.



