Michael P. Corridor
Michael P. Corridor (Big Mike), 83, passed away peacefully at his home the morning of July 25, 2020, with his loving children by his side.
He was the son of the late Salvatore Corridor and Anne Ferrandino Corridor. Born on September 27, 1936, he was a lifelong resident of Stamford, CT. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy Esposito Corridor. Mike leaves behind 2 children, Michael Corridor of Stamford, CT and Michele O'Grady of Wilton, CT; 2 grandchildren, Emily and Zachary O'Grady of Wilton, CT; his brother-in-law, Gary Esposito of Norwalk, CT; along with many cousins and friends whom he cherished.
Mike was the owner/operator of City Signs of Stamford, CT, until his retirement. Mike was an avid hobbyist and spent much of his free-time pursing his passions such as beekeeping and raising tropical and saltwater fish. After his retirement he enjoyed building and maintaining his goldfish pond. His favorite endeavor was co-owing several trotters and pacers throughout the 70s and 80s. Mike's home was always known as the neighborhood gathering place where everyone was welcomed and part of the family.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT. Interment will follow at Fairfield Memorial Park, Stamford, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
.